Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

DWHHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating and set a $51.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:DWHHF opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

