Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) were up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.33. Approximately 351,101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,778,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 227.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after buying an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after buying an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $112,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

