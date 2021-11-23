DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $546,684.40 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $28.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.00. 1,004,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,168. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.01 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in DexCom by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in DexCom by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

