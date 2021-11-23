DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells $546,684.40 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $28.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.00. 1,004,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,168. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.01 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.
DexCom Company Profile
DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.
