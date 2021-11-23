DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Steven Robert Pacelli Sells 250 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Friday, October 22nd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $142,500.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $28.06 on Tuesday, reaching $590.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,168. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.01 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.