Dexlab Price Down 6% This Week (DXL)

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Dexlab has a total market cap of $30.40 million and $408,700.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.04 or 0.07451353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.52 or 0.99680886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Dexlab

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

