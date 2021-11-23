Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as high as C$8.63. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 18,772 shares.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXT shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a market cap of C$560.30 million and a PE ratio of 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.42.
In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.
Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
