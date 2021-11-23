Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.42

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as high as C$8.63. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$8.60, with a volume of 18,772 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXT shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$560.30 million and a PE ratio of 28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.42.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4788888 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer R. Drew Knight sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.82, for a total transaction of C$53,975.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,209.64.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

