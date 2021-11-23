dHedge DAO (DHT) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $17.49 million and $920,686.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00234400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00088574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,352 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

