Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $226.00

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $226.00 and last traded at $226.00, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.26.

The company has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.07 and its 200-day moving average is $181.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $20.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.59%. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

