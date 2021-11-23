Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

