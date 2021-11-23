Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 5.1% Higher

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.24 and last traded at $110.85. Approximately 19,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,677,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Scotiabank lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average of $89.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

