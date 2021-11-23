DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.83 ($21.40).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($26.88) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

DIC Asset stock opened at €15.03 ($17.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DIC Asset has a 1 year low of €12.02 ($13.66) and a 1 year high of €16.84 ($19.14). The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.07.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

