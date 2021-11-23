DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.60.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.51. 383,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $186,139,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.