DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY22 guidance to $14.60-$14.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $14.600-$14.800 EPS.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.91. The company had a trading volume of 287,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

