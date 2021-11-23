DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.60-$14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.83 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.600-$14.800 EPS.

NYSE DKS opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.60%.

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.35.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

