DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.60-$14.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.83 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.600-$14.800 EPS.
NYSE DKS opened at $135.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.35.
In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
