DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $627.74 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $627.74 million and $2.19 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.93 or 0.00342980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005138 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015815 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

