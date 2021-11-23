Digitex City (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00235640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00089062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

