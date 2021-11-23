Digitex (DGTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $515,682.00

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $515,682.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.00240583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00087711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

