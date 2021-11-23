Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $23.25

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $24.01. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 205 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth about $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.