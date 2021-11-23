DinoSwap (DINO) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. DinoSwap has a market cap of $8.97 million and $552,173.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.04 or 0.07451353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.52 or 0.99680886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 132,513,159 coins and its circulating supply is 60,591,347 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

