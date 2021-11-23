Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $2,735,384.94 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $2,735,384.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,300 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $474,591.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $109,930.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Keh Shew Lu sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,172,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $801,692.00.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.78. 239,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.63.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Diodes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diodes by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 548,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 2,608.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Diodes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

