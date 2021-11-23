Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.96

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and traded as high as $54.44. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 2,715,686 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 2,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000.

