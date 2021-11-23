Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 585,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 6,221,900 shares.The stock last traded at $136.15 and had previously closed at $137.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

