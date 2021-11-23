Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.12

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 70830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

The stock has a market cap of $774.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after purchasing an additional 557,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 157,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,601,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,312,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,520,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

