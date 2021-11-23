dKargo Reaches Market Cap of $169.77 Million (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, dKargo has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $169.77 million and $30.35 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00239218 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

