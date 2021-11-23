DLocal Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 30th (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal’s (NASDAQ:DLO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 30th. DLocal had issued 29,411,765 shares in its initial public offering on June 3rd. The total size of the offering was $617,647,065 based on an initial share price of $21.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

DLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

DLocal stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.19. DLocal has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

