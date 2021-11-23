DMScript Reaches Market Capitalization of $211,582.78 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $211,582.78 and approximately $2,856.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DMScript has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00071397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,302.07 or 0.07489514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,462.53 or 1.00037082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

