Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) fell 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$89.67 and last traded at C$89.67. 165,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 105,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. CIBC raised their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Docebo from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$98.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.24.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

