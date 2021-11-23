Dock (DOCK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $16.09 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Dock has a total market capitalization of $65.43 million and $16.09 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dock has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00387853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00237074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 865,939,037 coins and its circulating supply is 732,207,332 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

