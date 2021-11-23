DODO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.11 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. DODO has a total market capitalization of $155.22 million and approximately $40.11 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DODO has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00234400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00088574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

