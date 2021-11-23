Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.49 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $29.49 billion and $1.72 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.05 or 0.00369393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,236,148,897 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

