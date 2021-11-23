Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.69-1.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.02-7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.480-$5.580 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.75.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $6.67 on Tuesday, hitting $139.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,691. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

