Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.76.

DLTR stock traded up $11.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.20. 247,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,691. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 70,436.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,868,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after buying an additional 1,530,811 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $136,417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

