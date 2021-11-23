Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.60.

A number of analysts have commented on DOL shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$4,651,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,146,872. Also, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$56.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.22 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.44. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$46.56 and a 12-month high of C$60.87.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5382412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.97%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

