Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Announces $1.81 Dividend

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

DCUE stock opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $105.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dominion Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) by 187.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

