Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Announces $1.81 Dividend

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.8125 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
DCUE stock opened at $98.99 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $105.50.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
