Dora Factory (DORA) Price Reaches $20.52 on Major Exchanges

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $63.87 million and $69.31 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can currently be purchased for $20.52 or 0.00036265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00236928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,379 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

