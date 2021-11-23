Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.53

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.53 and last traded at $122.40, with a volume of 408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53.
In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.
Dorman Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:DORM)
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
See Also: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.