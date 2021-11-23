Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.53

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.53 and last traded at $122.40, with a volume of 408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

