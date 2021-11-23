DoYourTip (DYT) Tops One Day Volume of $25,094.00

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $25,094.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

