DPRating (RATING) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $675,558.61 and $45,643.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DPRating has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00237308 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00087696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

