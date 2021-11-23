Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.14

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.14 and traded as high as C$34.84. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$34.66, with a volume of 115,533 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRM shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -618.93.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

