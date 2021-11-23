Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Up to $19.81

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.81, but opened at $20.50. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 766 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $725.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,955. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

