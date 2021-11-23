DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $124.11. The company had a trading volume of 71,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

