DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $202.18. The company had a trading volume of 79,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.28 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.97 and a 200 day moving average of $212.64. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

