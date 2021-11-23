DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 12,480 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $18,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,784,000 after buying an additional 435,324 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.78. 60,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,807. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $79.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.65.

