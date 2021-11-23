DT Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DT Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 285,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 226,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,011 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,859. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. 782,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,916,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.