DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,700,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 511.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 2,476.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $81,134,842.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,355,448 shares of company stock valued at $934,316,661. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. The company had a trading volume of 253,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,017,681. The company has a market capitalization of $405.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

