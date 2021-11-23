DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 145,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 25,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Intel by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 109,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,233,182. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $201.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

