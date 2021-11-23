DT Investment Partners LLC Has $16.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.14. 38,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,507. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

