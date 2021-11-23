DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.79. 474,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $934.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock valued at $688,397,841. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

