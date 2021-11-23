DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,377 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. 552,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,025,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

