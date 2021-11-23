DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.81. 119,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,194. The company has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

